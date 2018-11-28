NGK director Selvaraghavan urges fans to stay calm, here’s why!

On Tuesday night, director Selvaraghavan put up a tweet requesting the fans online to stay calm, explaining to them that updates about his upcoming film NGK will come at the right time, and not every third day or every week. This tweet has come as a result of the scores of Suriya fans who constantly bombard the director and producer SR Prabhu with demands for a shooting update of the film.

My humble request. We work hard and we work in silence. Updates will come at the right time. Not every third day or every week. And i strongly believe that if you give us strength we will work much more harder towards our goal. #NGK — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) November 27, 2018

NGK, which initially announced itself as a Diwali 2019 release, got postponed indefinitely after Selvaraghavan unfortunately fell ill during one of the shoot schedules. The shoot was immediately stalled, with Suriya moving on to complete major portions for his next film with KV Anand. Now, the actor has come back with the mandatory look for NGK as well, but it still looks like there are internal issues within the production house which are affecting the resuming of shoot.

According to a source close to the team, about 15 days of shoot are pending for the film which is touted to be a political drama depicting the story of a farmer who goes onto become the CM of the state. This could be Selvaraghavan’s first mass entertainer in contrast to the serious, emotional films that he usually takes up. We hope that the shoot could soon resume with a proper plan in place, the long wait needs to end someday!