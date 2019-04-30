NGK editor Praveen KL moved to tears by Suriya's performance

Lmk April 30 2019, 10.03 am April 30 2019, 10.03 am

At the press meet of NGK held on Monday evening, the editor of the film Praveen KL expressed a lot of confidence with the way the film had turned out. He said that the final runtime of the film would be locked at under 2 hours 30 minutes. "When I was seeing the footage of the film, I was moved to tears seeing Suriya sir's performance in the climax. He has rocked it. Selvaraghavan sir is a director with a unique stamp. He has proven that yet again with NGK", said Praveen. The editor also said openly that he had his hesitation before taking up NGK due to Selvaraghavan's image of being an eccentric, maverick filmmaker.

While speaking, Suriya said that Praveen used to constantly message Jyotika while editing Kaatrin Mozhi and rave about the scenes which had come out well. "I'm similarly waiting for Praveen to assess my performance in NGK. I felt happy when he told about my acting in the climax", said Suriya.

Praveen, as well as cinematographer Sivakumar Vijayan, told about the long single take shots in NGK and how Suriya had turned in a remarkable performance. The producer of the film, Prabhu SR said that he wished to celebrate the success of the film post-release, in the presence of Suriya's fans who have expressed their displeasure on social media, at not being invited to today's audio, trailer launch event. Prabhu also plans to have a pre-release event in Hyderabad around May 20 to promote the Telugu version of the film, ahead of its simultaneous release on May 31.