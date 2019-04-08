image
  3. Regional
NGK: First single from Suriya’s next to be out on April 12

Regional

NGK: First single from Suriya’s next to be out on April 12

NGK will hit the screens on May 31 and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja

back
musicNandha Gopala KumaranNGKRakul Preet.Sai PallaviSelvaraghavansongSuriyaTrending In SouthYuvan Shankar Raja
nextSinger Vijay Prakash's father Vidwan L Ramasesha passes away in Mysuru

within