NGK: First single from Suriya’s next to be out on April 12

In Com Staff April 08 2019, 6.03 pm April 08 2019, 6.03 pm

Director Selvaraghavan's NGK is one of the most expected movies of this year and this movie starring Suriya, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet in the lead, is all set to hit screens on May 31! Produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakashbabu for Dream Warrior Pictures, NGK has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Sivakumar Vijayan with Praveen KL's editing! This is Suriya's 36th movie and it will be followed by Kaappaan, directed by KV Anand! NGK is said to be a political action film, with Jagapathi Babu playing the antagonist's role. We now have an exciting update from this movie...

The NGK team has posted an announcement about the release date of a new single from NGK's album! The post from Sony Music South reveals that a spectacular single track in YSR's composition would be released on April 12! NGK's teaser has already crossed over 10 million views on YouTube and has given Suriya's fans a lot of expectations over the movie. In this movie, Suriya plays Nandha Gopala Kumaran, the titular character! He has also began work on his 38th project, which is to be directed by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame!

Now, with the release date of the single announced, the buzz around NGK is reaching greater heights! Selvaraghavan's movies Nenjam Marappathillai and Mannavan Vanthanadi have been completed but are yet to see the light of day, due to various issues! His last released directorial was the romantic fantasy action movie Irandaam Ulagam in 2013, which received a mixed response at the theatres! Let's wait and watch how NGK fares...