Lmk June 01 2019, 7.40 pm June 01 2019, 7.40 pm

The big new release in Kollywood, NGK, has enabled Suriya to register his career-best opening in TN. The film has reportedly grossed a whopping Rs10.3 crore on its opening day. Being a non-festival day, this is a remarkable number indeed and just shows the level of Suriya’s stardom and also justifies the huge pre-release expectations of the film. In Chennai city, the film grossed 1.03 crores on its opening day; the performance has been good throughout the state. NGK has crossed the opening numbers of Anjaan (2014) which was Suriya’s previous best in terms of opening in TN. The star actor has certainly made a statement with NGK’s opening that his stardom is still powerful.

After Viswasam, Petta and Kanchana 3, comes NGK as yet another 10 crore+ opener in TN this year. Suriya has one more release later in the year, Kaappaan, which is also certainly expected to cross the 10 crore opening mark.

The opening of NGK in Kerala, Karnataka and the Telugu states hasn’t been good but. It is TN which is driving the show with a solid opening weekend performance. Whether the film can touch the 25 crores gross mark at the end of the opening 3 days in TN remains to be seen; it will be a great performance if that happens.

NGK has been directed by Selvaraghavan and is a political drama with Suriya in the titular character. His role develops strong dark shades as the film reaches the climax. There are audience response videos which show a better reception for the film on the 2nd day compared to the opening day. Selvaraghavan has also tweeted about the hidden layers and secrets in the film, thereby further kindling the audience's curiosity and also resulting in a possible repeat audience.