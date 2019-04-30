NGK: Surprisingly this Suriya starrer will have just four tracks

Lmk April 30 2019, 5.25 pm April 30 2019, 5.25 pm

Even as the trailer of NGK was launched on Monday evening to good response from one and all, Suriya, Selvaraghavan and Yuvan fans were eagerly waiting for the songs to be launched. The team had announced that the songs as well as the trailer would be launched on April 29. At the trailer launch event, the audio was also formally released by the team, but the songs weren’t released online, much to the disappointment of fans.

The songs of NGK would be made available on Tuesday, April 30 at all leading online platforms. Yuvan Shankar Raja has delivered four songs for NGK, one of which (Thandalkaaran) has already been released as a single. The other three songs are Thimiranumda, Anbae Peranbae and Pothachaalum (written by Selvaraghavan himself). Thimiranumda has lyrics by director Vignesh Shivan, who had directed Suriya’s last release Thaana Serndha Koottam. The visuals of Thimiranumda and Anbae Peranbae were screened at the trailer launch event.

The fact that NGK has just four songs is quite surprising as Yuvan’s earlier associations with Selvaraghavan (like Kadhal Konden, 7G and Pudhupettai) had many songs and theme tracks. The tracklist of NGK doesn’t have any theme track, and one just hopes that Yuvan would pep up the film’s background score with some memorable themes, and that they would be launched after the film’s release.

Interestingly, Selvaraghavan - Yuvan’s yet to be released thriller Nenjam Marappathillai also had just four tracks (three songs and one theme track), and all of them won rave reviews from listeners.