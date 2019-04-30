NGK Trailer: Suriya, Selvaraghavan's political drama looks like a wildly intense and powerful ride!

Siddarthsrinivas April 30 2019, 1.09 pm April 30 2019, 1.09 pm

The makers of Suriya’s upcoming political drama NGK met the press and the media on Monday evening to launch the trailer of the film, which has been something that Suriya’s fans have been eagerly looking forward to. At a runtime of two minutes, the fairly elaborate trailer does give you a clear idea about the film’s premise, apart from the fact that it shows us a glimpse of Suriya’s excellent performance in the film. And as for Selvaraghavan, this seems to be one of his most crowd-friendly outings in comparison with his last few films, which have been way ahead of time.

For starters, NGK seems to be the story of a common man trying to break his way into the political system. The trailer shows Suriya first registering for a party, and then being howled at by the people of the society and his own mother on how the political stage is a cemetery; a point of no return. Suriya then seemingly plots a plan of his own to find his way up the ladder and become a leader. The strength of the trailer lies in Selvaraghavan’s dialogues which poke like a sword, and Yuvan Shankar Raja’s riveting score which comprises of four themes. There seems to be a fair amount of action as well, as we notice Suriya fighting goons in a market, and also featuring in a one-on-one duel with a foreign lady.

From what we see, we can clearly say that we are in to witness a breathtaking performance from Suriya, who totally fits into the role of NGK. The trailer surely raises the expectations for the film, which could go bigger if the songs manage to click. With a month left for the release, one can ensure that the trailer would find itself a big reach, with multiple repeats across movie screens and digital billboards guaranteed.