In Com Staff June 07 2019, 9.05 pm June 07 2019, 9.05 pm

Suriya’s latest outing in NGK enjoyed a terrific opening weekend in Chennai thanks to the solid pre-release buzz, but it was a victim of negative reviews right from day one. Critics thrashed the film, calling it one of the worst outings for director Selvaraghavan, who has delivered many memorable films till date. The film didn’t even manage to pass muster in Kerala, which is regarded as one of Suriya’s strongholds as many of his films have done well there in the past. Right after the opening weekend, rumours started flowing out saying that Kerala distributor Tomichan Mulakuppadam had backed out of the deal, looking at the numbers that NGK had achieved in the state.

However, when we contacted sources close to the distributor, we hear “We have no ideas from where these rumours began. We have not yet finalized the deal for Kaappaan, as all the news floating around at the moment are just speculations. There is still time left, and we will make the official announcements when the time is right.” According to sources, the makers of Kaappaan are yet to start proceedings with the business deals for the film and are expected to do so by the end of June.

Directed by KV Anand, Kaappaan is touted to be a fast-paced action thriller with loads of characters and exciting situations. The filmmaker, who is known for his highly twisted screenplays, has seemingly brought out another interesting film this time. Kaappaan features a superb star cast which has Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyesshaa, Boman Irani, Samuthirakani and others. The film is currently in its post-production stage, with the promotional run to kick start soon with the launch of the first single track from the album composed by Harris Jayaraj. Suriya will be hoping to stage a big comeback with this thrill ride, which hits the big screens on the 30th of August this year.