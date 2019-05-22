Nidhi Agerwal to make her Tamil debut in a landmark project

Lmk May 22 2019, 5.08 pm May 22 2019, 5.08 pm

As announced recently, Jayam Ravi will be doing his landmark 25th film (JR25), with director Lakshman. This upcoming film would be produced by Sujatha Vijaykumar of Home Movie Makers, the producers of his recent hit Adangamaru. It has come to our notice that the hot and happening Nidhi Agerwal (of Munna Michael, Savyasaachi and Mr. Majnu fame) would be pairing up with Ravi in this film, thereby marking her Tamil debut. Nidhi has a good following among the youth for her pretty looks, slender figure and glamour quotient.

Jayam Ravi is sentimentally seen as a lucky mascot for his films’ heroines; the likes of Asin, Shriya, Tamannaah, Hansika, Sayyeshaa and recently Raashi Khanna have gone on to bigger things in their respective careers after pairing up with Ravi. Nidhi will also be hoping for a fruitful beginning with Ravi, when this film goes on the floors.

Ravi is currently in the process of wrapping work on his 24th film Comali, co-starring Kajal Aggarwal. Ravi has as many as 9 looks in Comali and the makers are releasing all his avatars one by one, to good response from fans. The shooting of JR25 will begin in mid-June and Ravi is said to be playing a farmer in this social message based entertainer. D. Imman will be scoring the music for this rural flick.

Director Lakshman has a mixed track record with Ravi - the superhit Romeo Juliet followed by the below par Bogan. He will be looking to set the record straight again with JR25. We also wish Nidhi the best in her impending Tamil debut.