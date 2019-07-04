In Com Staff July 04 2019, 9.15 pm July 04 2019, 9.15 pm

Nowadays, entertainment and politics go hand-in-hand. Of late, we have seen many actors and actresses stride on the path of politics and make a huge name from it. From the likes of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to even lesser-known actors, politics has touched many in the Industry. Now, the latest addition to the political arena is none other than Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil, was appointed today as the President of the Karnataka Yuva Janata Dal. Nikhil had lost to actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, who contested as an independent candidate, in the election to the Mandya Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to reporters after his appointment, Nikhil said, “I got to know about my appointment as the JD(S) youth wing president today morning. I didn’t expect this position at all. The decision has been taken after consulting with all senior leaders of the party.” A report in a leading media states that according to Deve Gowda, JD(S) supremo HD, the party had initially decided to appoint Sharanagouda Kandakur, son of Gurumathkal MLA Naganagouda Kandakur, as the JD(S) Youth Wing president. But, Sharangouda refused to accept this and asked the position and responsibility to be given to the chief minister's son. This obviously raises the question of whether Nikhil will still continue his acting stint.

The actor-turned-politician had earlier revealed that he will soon be associating with the famous production house, Lyca Productions. Nikhil was last seen in the movie Seetharama Kalyana. Now, all that is left to be seen is whether the dynasty politics is really effective or not. Many reports state that Nikhil’s appointment is simply done to take care of the family’s interests and not the party’s. Well, only time will tell whether this choice was a proper one or just another hit-and-miss attempt.