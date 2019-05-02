Nikhil Siddhartha's Arjun Suravaram gets a release date!

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 4.19 pm May 02 2019, 4.19 pm

The movie Arjun Suravaram, starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead, is directed by T Santhosh and is the Telugu remake of his super hit Tamil movie Kanithan. The movie was completed and ready to hit screens in December, 2018 but has still not seen the light of day due to a number of reasons. It was scheduled to hit screens on March 29 but was postponed to May 1 due to the Lok Sabha elections. The movie, however, did not release on May 1, due to the recently released Avengers: Endgame. Finally, we now have a confirmation on Arjun Suravaram's release date.

A source close to the production house of Arjun Suravaram says, "The movie will be hitting screens on May 17, as Mahesh Babu's Maharshi is releasing on May 9th and we don't want to clash with such a biggie at the box office." This seems to be a very wise decision as the summer holidays are still on and there won't be a clash with any other big movie also! This movie was originally titled Mudra but had to be changed to Arjun Suravaram after an issue arose at the Film Chamber.

Asian Cinemas has bagged the distribution rights of Arjun Suravaram, which was cleared by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate. The original Tamil movie Kanithan, had Atharvaa Murali and Catherine Tresa in the lead and was an action thriller that dealt with a media guy getting wrongly arrested on charges of cheating banks with fake documents. This investigative thriller had a very good response among the audiences. Let's wait and watch if Arjun Suravaram can re-create the original's magic!