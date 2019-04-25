Nikhil Siddhartha's Arjun Suravaram postponed yet again due to Avengers: Endgame storm!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 7.01 pm April 25 2019, 7.01 pm

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha must be a sad man as his film, Arjun Suravaram has faced yet another postponement in its release date. The film which was initially supposed to release on March 29 was postponed to May 1, owing to the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. Now, it looks like the film's release has been further delayed, this time, because of the distributors who have acquired the film's theatrical release. Actor Nikhil took to his Twitter space to share the news and he definitely looked disappointed with this latest development.

The official statement from Asian Cinemas (distributor of the film) says, "This is to inform that the movie Arjun Suravaram is completely ready and has cleared the censor formalities with a clean U/A certificate. We have acquired the theatrical rights of the film and have complete confidence that the product we have in hand is good and will be a wholesome entertainer that will connect to all sections of the audience. However, considering the current storm of Avengers and other movies already in the theatres, the lack of shows is evident, especially across the multiplexes. Hence we have requested the producers, cast and crew of Arjun Suravaram to release on a better date. They have obliged our request and we will be releasing the movie soon after Maharshi. Thank you."

Im Heart Broken and sad. Arjun Suravaram had Completed its Censor Formalities Yesterday with a clean U/A & we Were joyous abt the release. But then Its in the hands of the Distributors who Liked the Movie & Bought it. I'm tied 2 respect their decision. Their Official Press Note pic.twitter.com/2Tmys1JIhk — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) 25 April 2019

Arjun Suravaram is now postponed and the film might release around the third or fourth week of May considering the release dates of other biggies. This action thriller, directed by TN Santhosh, is the official remake of the Tamil film, Kanithan that came out in 2016 with Atharvaa and Catherine Tresa playing the leads.