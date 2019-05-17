Nikhila Vimal becomes latest to join the sets of Jyothika-Karthi's next!

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 7.07 pm May 17 2019, 7.07 pm

Fans are all set to see Jyothika and her brother-in-law Karthi sharing screen space for the first time together in director Jeethu Joseph’s next film. This yet-to-be-titled film went on floors in the last week of April and it also stars Sathayaraj in a crucial role! We already told you that Ammu Abhirami has joined the sets of this film. Now, Karthi has announced another interesting cast addition. The lead actor announced that Nikila Vimal has joined the sets of the film, in Ooty.

Karthi took to Twitter to announce the cast addition and welcomed her to the team. She made her debut in Tamil cinema through Sasikumar’s Kidaari and recently she was seen in Njan Prakashan with Fahadh Faasil, where her character was heavily appreciated. People have been absolutely loving her on-screen and this news of her joining Karthi and Jyothika sure is extremely exciting news! Reports state that this film will see Jyothika and Karthi as siblings. The film will be jointly bankrolled by Viacom 18 and Parallel Minds Productions. Malayalam actor Anson will also be seen playing a crucial role in this film.

The makers have not yet fully announced who all are a part of the cast and crew. RD Rajasekar has been roped in as the cinematographer and the film will have music by Govind Vasantha. Reports state that the film will hit the theatres in October! The shooting for the film is currently on in Ooty and before that, it was being shot in Goa.