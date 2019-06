In Com Staff June 12 2019, 12.51 pm June 12 2019, 12.51 pm

Nikki Galrani is sizzling hot in fully handworked net black saree.

Nikki chose this look to attend Mazhavil Manorama awards.

Nikki adorned diamond jewelry to compliment her black saree.

Nikki looks amazing in black.

Nikki Galrani is the brand ambassador for the brand Bovonta.

Nikki wore a silver tissue saree with a raw silk blouse for the launch of Bovonta product.

Nikki has used silver jewelry for this look.

Nikki is awaiting the release of her movie Kee with Jiiva.