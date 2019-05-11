Nine key members from Kollywood appointed as the ad-hoc committee members of Tamil Nadu Film Producer Council

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 4.07 pm May 11 2019, 4.07 pm

The Tamil Nadu Film Producer Council or the TFPC headed by Vishal had completed its period but was ridden in many controversies. After many complaints about the council of misappropriation of society funds and not adhering to the society’s registration act guidelines, the Tamil Nadu government dissolved the existing council and appointed Sekar as the district registrar as a special officer to manage the council until the next team is elected.

Following this, the government has formed an ad-hoc committee to assist the special officer Sekar. The committee members include some of the popular names from the industry such as director Bharathiraja, Amma Creations T Siva, actor/politician S Ve Sekar, Sathyajyothi Thiagarajan, K Rajan, Durai Raj, Sivasakthi Pandian, Radhakrishnan and JSK Satish Kumar. This committee will be managing the affairs of the Producer Council until the next team comes in. The functions of the present ad-hoc committee are mainly to complete the pending tasks of the council.

The nine people that form this temporary committee has been officially revealed through a government order. The order issued by the special officer N Sekar was received by director Bharathiraja and producer TG Thyagarajan on behalf of the ad hoc team. Further on, announcements regarding the election date would be announced. One is not sure if Vishal would contest in this election. While some feel that he would contest, certain sources say he will not. Right now, there are many issues such as piracy which the future council members should take a firm stand on and control it.