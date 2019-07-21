In Com Staff July 21 2019, 5.34 pm July 21 2019, 5.34 pm

Rakul Preet Singh is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. Now, as is already known, her brother too is going to enter the arena! Aman Preet Singh is all set to make his big Telugu debut with the film Ninne Pelladatha. The film is said to be a romantic action entertainer. The actor took to Twitter and revealed the title to everyone along with posting a few pictures from the title reveal. Interestingly, the title is the same as Nagarjuna’s iconic blockbuster which also released with the same name. And maybe that’s why it was Nagarjuna himself who revealed the title of Aman’s film!

In the post that Aman made, he revealed the title and first look from the film and said that it was an honour to have it launched by Nagarjuna. He also wrote that he is blessed to have Ninne Pelladatha as the title of his first film. It sure is nice to see a seasoned veteran like Nagarjuna helping out a newcomer in the industry. Coincidentally, Rakul’s next is Manmadhudu 2 with the actor and recently her character teaser was unveiled. Coming back to Ninne Pelladatha, it is being said that the shooting for this film has been wrapped up. It is not yet known whether this film has any similarities to Nagarjuna’s film, apart from the title. Dasari Lawrence is directing this project, bankrolled by Rajini Film Corporation. The director has also penned the story and the dialogues for this flick.

Check out the first look of the film here:

Presenting you the title and first look of my film launched by Nagarjuna sir.. Thank you so much @iamnagarjuna sir. I'm Blessed to have #Ninnepelladata as the title for my film. Hope you guys like it too..!#blessed #firstlook pic.twitter.com/H9mHwfP5zp — P.Aman (@AmanPreetOffl) July 19, 2019