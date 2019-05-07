Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene teaser: This Sundeep Khan film will give you the chills!

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 6.32 pm May 07 2019, 6.32 pm

Sundeep Khan was not able to make waves at the box office much in 2018 with his releases like Manasuku Nachindi and Next Enti. But, 2019 might just be the year for him as he is all set to be seen in a horror flick titled Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene. Since many filmmakers are taking the horror route for their films nowadays, expectations are obviously very high. The makers of this film released the teaser and it looks like this might just be the horror thriller that can scare the daylights out of everyone! The teaser has psychological elements too that can surely constitute a great horror flick.

The teaser has just all the right elements that of a good horror film. With ominous music playing in the background, there are enough scary moments in the teaser to let us know that this one might not disappoint us. Although, the best scene in the teaser has to be the one where Sundeep Kishan is seen as Vennela Kishore in the mirror. And this seems to be the main plot of the story. We are asked what if we wake up one morning and see someone else in the mirror instead of ourselves? Directed by newcomer Caarthick Raju, this thriller is wrapping up its production currently. Anya Singh plays the heroine while Murali Sharma plays a doctor.

Posani Krishna Murali, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Poornima Bhagyaraj and Pragathi also play integral roles in the film. SS Thaman is composing music for the project while the cinematography has been handled by Pramod Varma and Praveen KL is the editor. The film is simultaneously being made in Telugu and Tamil.