Nirav Shah temporarily replaced as cinematographer by Dinesh Krishnan for Sivakarthikeyan's next!

Sivakarthikeyan's SK 14 also stars Rakul Preet, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran and comedian Kothandam. The film went on floors last year.

