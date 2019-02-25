Nirav Shah temporarily replaced as cinematographer by Dinesh Krishnan for Sivakarthikeyan's next!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 12.50 pm April 25 2019, 12.50 pm

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movie, going with the working title SK 14, is directed by Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame. This movie, having Rakul Preet as the female lead and with a support cast including Yogi Babu, Karunakaran and comedian Kothandam, went on floors last year. SK 14 is being produced by RD Raja, under the 24 AM Studios banner. The technicians originally signed on for this project were Nirav Shah for cinematography, AR Rahman for music, Pallavi Singh for costume and styling and Anbariv for the stunt choreography.

We now have an interesting update on this project. Nirav Shah, who was handling the cinematography all this while, was reported to have jumped ship to handle Thala 59 - Ajith's upcoming project with director H Vinoth of Theeran fame. Our source close to the SK 14 unit, gives us further details. "Nirav Shah indeed handled the complete cinematography for SK 14 till now. However, he has now handed over the reigns to Dinesh Krishnan as he had to take care of Thala 59, " said the source. Whether Nirav Shah will be back for the remaining schedules of SK 14 is yet to be seen.

Sivakarthikeyan is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Mr Local, which has Nayanthara as the female lead. He has also announced his next, which is to be with director PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame and has been temporarily titled SK 15. This project is jointly produced by 24 AM Studios and KJR Studios!