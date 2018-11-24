Nithiin to star in Ratsasan's Tollywood remake?

Vishnu Vishal’s Ratsasan went on to become one of the biggest crowd favourites of the year, completing 50 days of a successful box office run with packed shows and repeat audiences. The psycho-thriller directed by Ramkumar was largely appreciated for its brilliant writing, exciting twists and solid performances. Vishnu Vishal, himself, bought the Hindi remake rights of the film, with plans to remake it with a young actor soon.

Meanwhile, we have now been told that Tollywood actor Nithiin has bagged the Telugu remake rights of the film. However, it is still unclear as to whether Nithiin himself would be starring in the film, or would be producing it with another actor. Sources say that the actor is currently listening to a couple of other scripts, and would be making his decision soon. Both of Nithiin’s last outings in Chal Mohan Ranga and Srinivasa Kalyanam turned out to be duds at the box office, so if he really wants to redeem himself as an actor, this could be the best bet.

Vishnu, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of his comic entertainer Silukkuvarpatti Singam which has been in the making for a long time. The film has Regina Cassandra playing the female lead, while Bigg Boss sensation Oviyaa will be seen in a guest appearance.