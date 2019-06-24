In Com Staff June 24 2019, 3.04 pm June 24 2019, 3.04 pm

Nithiin is one of the most acclaimed artists of Tollywood in current times. He is in desperate need of a hit and has now signed up for a number of movies. One of his upcoming movies is with director Chandrasekar Yeleti and now we have an update about his upcoming movie. This movie will see Nithiin pairing up with Rakul Preet Singh in this new movie. There had been a lot of speculations over who he will be pairing up with in this movie and there were also speculations that this movie will be a double heroine subject. As speculated, it is being reported that this upcoming project would indeed be a dual heroine subject and the other heroine is reported to be the wink sensation, Priya Prakash Warrier.

Rakul Preet received a lot of acclaim for her latest release NGK, where she was paired up with Suriya. She played one of the two leading ladies in this movie, with Sai Pallavi playing the other. Similar to that movie, she will again be playing one of the female leads in a movie to be having Priya Prakash as the primary female lead. This upcoming movie, to be directed by Chandrasekar Yeleti, with Bhavya Anand Prasad producing it under the Bhavya Creation banner. This banner has produced a long list of blockbusters including Souryam, Wanted, Loukyam, Soukhyam, and their latest release Paisa Vasool, in 2017.

In his career since 2002. Nithiin has played a number of roles and this being his thirtieth movie, it would definitely be a treat for his fans. There are a lot of expectations riding on this movie and his fans are waiting to see if this will fulfill their thoughts. Wait and watch...