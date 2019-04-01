Nithiin’s makes third big announcement, to work with director Krishna Chaitanya!

In Com Staff April 01 2019, 2.10 pm April 01 2019, 2.10 pm

Recently, actor Nithiin took to his Twitter account to inform everybody that any announcement regarding his upcoming movies would happen through his official social media pages. Following that, his first big announcement on his Twitter handle was that his next new project would be with the supremely talented Chandrasekar Yeleti. He also gave out details of that movie's technical crew and production company. Nithiin promised to give further details regarding that project soon and signed off by wishing everybody a Happy Holi!

Nithiin's second big announcement was that his next movie would be Bheeshma, with director Venky Kudumula! Going with the tagline - 'Single Forever', this movie has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and is in the pre-production stage. This is said to be a full on commercial movie, according Nithiin's own tweet. Within just a couple of days of revealing the second announcement, he has already posted his next big one, on the occasion of his birthday (March 30)!

Announcement 2 After some GAP commercial is BACK#BHEESHMA PAKKA HILARIOUS COMMERCIAL BOMMA 😍😍🔥🔥 Thanku rashmika ‘sir’ for announcing our film!! My mom wants to kill u all for putting ‘single forever’ as the tagline😂 @VenkyKudumula @iamRashmika LETS KILL IT ❤ pic.twitter.com/lC399TPa2W — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 29, 2019

According to Nithiin's third big announcement, he has signed up for a new movie with director Krishna Chaitanya. This movie, to be produced by Nikitha Reddy's banner Sresth Movies and is expected to go on floors by this year end. The makers are planning to release this movie in the summer of 2020!

Announcement 3 My most ambitious and challenging film of my career!!super duper kicked about it..✊ Dir krishna Chaitanya Prod sreshth movies Shoot starts frm year end and summer 2020 release!! pic.twitter.com/F5cf6yKDsb — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 29, 2019

After a rather lengthy period without a hit, Nithiin's career further took a downturn when he had to stay away from movies due to a shoulder surgery! He is looking to resurrect his career and it looks like with his current choice of movies, he sure is well on his way there!