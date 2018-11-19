Nithya Menen explains what drew her to Mysskin's Psycho

Nithya Menen has this image of being a very choosy, sensible actor. She makes it a point to not take up mindless commercial entertainers, be it in Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam. Even in 2017’s mass blockbuster Mersal, Nithya managed to get the best role among the three heroines and impressed in the film’s memorable flashback sequence. She was also a part of the evergreen chartbuster track Aalaporaan Thamizhan composed by AR Rahman.

Nithya will be seen next in Tamil in Psycho, directed by maverick filmmaker Mysskin and co-starring Udhay Stalin and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film has visuals by P.C.Sreeram and has already grabbed many eyeballs for its unique casting and ace technical crew. In a recent interview to FirstPost, Nithya talked about the experience of working with Mysskin.

“Mysskin’s stories are raw and intense; he explores sad emotions whereas I’m more into happiness. But his style of filmmaking is compatible with what I like, and more importantly, he’s a fantastic director. It’s because of him that I did the film and he made the whole process quite comfortable for everyone on the team. I’m confident that my role in Psycho is going to be another feather in my cap.”