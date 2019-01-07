Nithya Menen is raring to kickstart the Jayalalithaa biopic

Doing a biopic on Jayalalithaa has been a favourite target for many writer-directors in Kollywood. While Gautham Menon is already making a web-series on the same featuring Ramya Krishnan, another camp is getting set to start off with the shoot for a feature film on the late leader, titled Iron Lady. With Nithya Menen playing the role of Jayalalithaa, the Priyadarshini directorial will go on floors on the 24th of February, on the account of the former AIADMK chief’s birth anniversary. Nithya is said to be working hard on getting the dialogues of the film right, as it involves a lot of lengthy speeches and debates.

With the pre-production work already being done in the background, Priyadarshini has been finalizing the entire cast and crew for the project. The director has also confirmed the inclusion of Sasikala, MGR and Karunanidhi’s characters in the film, but is quick to clarify that the actors who will be essaying those roles are yet to be revealed, and are not the names who are floating around in the media right now.

Bankrolled by Papertale Pictures, the film will be made on a budget of 10 crores with plans to bring it to screens by the end of the year. The makers have plans to shoot in many real-life locations where Jayalalithaa had been, including the Poes Garden locality where her house is present.