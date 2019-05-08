Nithya Menen roped in to play the female lead opposite Raj Tarun!

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 11.35 pm May 08 2019, 11.35 pm

The pretty and talented Nithya Menen seems to be in a purple patch in her career and has a number of movies in hand. Very recently, she has been in the headlines for being roped in to play an important career in director SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR, with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. We also know that Nithya is playing the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Dr. J. Jayalalithaa in her biopic The Iron Lady. Nithya has already had a chequered start to 2019 with her Telugu/Malayalam/Hindi/Kannada multilingual project Praana, getting very good reviews but her multi-starrer NTR: Kathanayakudu not faring all too well. We now have an interesting update on another new movie of Nithya Menen's!

She has been roped in to play the female lead in a new movie, opposite Raj Tarun. Talking about this project, an industry analyst says, "Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyindhe fame director Vijay Kumar Konda has begun a new movie with Raj Tarun as the hero and Nithya Menen has been signed up as the female lead. This movie is reportedly a rom-com with ample scope for the heroine to perform too!" This new film, to be produced by KK Radha Mohan, is touted to be going on floors from June! Some reports also state that Nithya Menen was very impressed with the storyline and her characterisation and immediately agreed to be a part of this project!

Recently, Nithya Menen had hit the headlines after some film producers from Mollywood complained against her and stated that she had refused to meet them when they tried to reach out to her. In a recent media interaction, Nithya shared her side of the story and revealed that the said producers had appeared unannounced at one of her shooting spots and that she had already been dealing with her mother's cancer issues and her own migraine at that time and that was the reason she wasn't able to meet them then. Currently, Nithya Menen has Kolambi and Anandamargam (in Malayalam); The Iron Lady and Psycho (in Tamil); Mission Mangal (her first direct Hindi movie) and RRR (in Telugu), in various stages of production.