Nithya Menen had been off the grid for quite some time now. But, now it looks like the actress was just prepping up to serve her fans some mind-blowing work! The actress has upcoming few big films namely Kolambi, her Jayalalitha biopic and some more. But before all that, the actress will be seen in a series titled Breathe. The Amazon Prime original show which is gearing up for season 2, has an impressive cast to its name. The show features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead with Amit Sadh reprising his role of inspector Kabir Sawant. The first season starred actor R. Madhavan as the protagonist.
The actress took to her Instagram page and uploaded a video of her with balloons. She captioned the picture saying it’s a wrap on Breathe. She also wrote that this was the best time she had on a shoot ever. Fans are obviously overjoyed to know that their favourite actress will be seen in this original series. In previous interviews, she mentioned that the OTT platform is the next big thing and she is happy to be a part of that platform and cater to a much wider audience. It will be interesting to see what part she plays in this much-awaited series. Breathe is the first original digital series that the actress will be seen in.
Created by Abundantia Entertainment and produced by Vikram Malhotra, Breathe is a gritty psychological thriller series that follows the lives of ordinary people stuck in extraordinary circumstances. The show has been directed by Mayank Sharma who has also co-written it along with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed. The first season of the series went on to become hugely popular and Madhavan was heavily applauded for his acting chops. Let’s wait and see whether Nithya’s first digital venture turns out to be a success or not! Stay tuned…Read More