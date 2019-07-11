In Com Staff July 11 2019, 3.14 pm July 11 2019, 3.14 pm

Bubbly Nithya Menen is no doubt one of the most seasoned actors in Mollywood. Although it has been a while since we saw her on the big screen, the actress is now making sure she acts in some great projects and makes her fans happy. The actress moulds herself into whatever role she takes on. Now, the latest update is that she is set to be seen alongside Shine Tom Chacko in a crime thriller film! According to a report in a leading daily, this film will be directed by WHO fame director Ajay Devaloka. This sure will be an interesting film to look forward to.

The director of the film, as well as the actors, are extremely well-known and seasoned. So a film, with the trio together will be highly anticipatory. Talking to a leading daily, Ajay said, “It is an end-to-end crime thriller inspired by a true incident. It is going to be a haunting movie which will also make viewers shed tears.” He further told the daily, “When I first heard about the incident, I was really hooked by it and spoke to Shine Tom Chacko about it. He was equally excited and said that we should work on the script. That’s how it all began.” Speaking about Nithya’s character, the director told the media, “Nithya will be playing a strong and powerful role and Shine will be seen as a police officer. Both of them will be competing with each other in terms of performance.” The report also states that the movie, co-written by couple Mohammed Jishad and Shabna Mohammed, will be shot entirely in Kozhikode. The first schedule is expected to begin in September.

Nithya Menen’s last film release was the supernatural thriller Pranaa, which got her a lot of appreciation among the audiences and critics. The film had only her in the cast and she played the role of a writer who goes to live in a house to prove that it is not haunted. Shine, on the other hand, was seen as a policeman in the Mammootty starrer Unda.