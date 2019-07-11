Others

Sania Mirza's baby boy Izhaan is a spitting image of his mother, pictures inside!

Bollywood

Forbes Highest Paid Celebrity list 2019: Akshay Kumar, the only Bollywood star to bag a spot!

  3. Regional
Read More
back
Ajay DevalokaMammoottyMohammed JishadMollywoodNithya MenenPranaaShabna MohammedShine Tom ChackoTrending In SouthUnda
nextHappy Birthday Bala: Tracing the journey of a man who gave Vikram and Suriya their best films

within