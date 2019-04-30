Siddarthsrinivas April 30 2019, 6.27 pm April 30 2019, 6.27 pm

Everything went right for SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the first two schedules which took place in Hyderabad. However, the team faced their first hurdle when foreign actress Daisy Edgar Jones walked out of the project, making the team restart the scouting process. The makers went through a lot of options for the replacement, but didn’t make the final call on any name yet. On Tuesday morning, an update came by saying that Nitya Menen has been approached to star opposite NTR in the film.

However, a source from the unit clarifies on the development. “Nitya’s role is that of a village girl, and it is a significant character in the proceedings. We are waiting for the final response from her side. She will be paired up with NTR, but she is not the replacement for Daisy. The search is still on,” says the source. Looks like Daisy’s role has to be played by a foreigner, as she is one among the British contingent in India’s pre-independence era. If Nitya does say yes to the project, this will be the second time that she will pair up with NTR following Janata Garage.

Nitya Menen to star opposite NTR in Rajamouli’s RRR?

RRR’s new schedule is set to start off in a week’s time, as both NTR and Ram Charan are recovering from the injuries they had sustained. The makers will be rolling out the schedule in and around Pune, and will be joined by both Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the forthcoming weeks.

Being SS Rajamouli’s first film since the Baahubali series, RRR is an action entertainer that is being made at a budget of over 300 crores. The film has already locked its release date for the 30of July, 2020.