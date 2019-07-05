In Com Staff July 05 2019, 8.22 pm July 05 2019, 8.22 pm

Dusky diva Nivetha Pethuraj is currently on her way to becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in Tollywood. The actress earned a lot of appreciation for Mental Madhilo which then fetched her films like Chitralahari and Brochevarevarura. Both these films received great response from the audience as well as the critics. So, needless to say, this talented actress is getting a lot of offers to choose from. Recently, she bagged a role alongside Allu Arjun in his upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas. It is also being said that she will be seen in another Allu Arjun movie. Now, the latest news is that she is set to be seen alongside Ram Pothineni, in his next directed by Kishore Tirumala.

According to reports, the director, who also directed Chitralahari, was very impressed by Nivetha’s acting skills and wanted to cast her in this too. The film is reportedly set to commence soon and hopefully, an official announcement will also be made. This untitled film is said to be an official remake of the Tamil hit thriller, Thadam. Ram’s Uncle Sravanthi Ravi Kishore is reportedly on the board to bankroll this film. Not much is known apart from this, as of yet. Well, this definitely will be an interesting pair to watch out for! And if it actually is the remake of Thadam, expectations will be very high from both the actors. Let’s see if they can live up to it all or not.

Coming back to Nivetha’s film with Allu Arjun, the actress has already started shooting for this film, which also has Tabu, Sathyaraj, Sunil and Navdeep in key roles. Meanwhile, Ram Pothineni is waiting for the release of his action entertainer iSmart Shankar, in which Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Agerwal are playing the female leads. Stay tuned for further updates on this...