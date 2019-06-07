In Com Staff June 07 2019, 8.23 pm June 07 2019, 8.23 pm

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is teaming up with director Trivikram Srinivas for the third time, for his upcoming movie which is going with the working title #AA19. They have earlier delivered two successes in Jalsa and S/o Satyamurthy. This film went on floors in April and the first schedule was completed then itself. However, the second schedule only began rolling a couple of days back, in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun had also been off on a vacation with his family. Along with the announcement of the second schedule, it was reported that Pooja Hegde, who is playing the female lead had also joined the shoot. There were also reports of Ketika Sharma being roped in as the second female lead. Now, we have an exciting update on this.

The makers of #AA19 have now revealed that dusky diva Nivetha Pethuraj is to play the second female lead. Talking about this, a source close to the production unit says, "This movie's story has two female leads and while it was finalised initially itself that Pooja Hegde would be one, the other lady lead had not been decided upon. The team has now roped in Nivetha Pethuraj to play the second leading lady as she would be perfect for the role!" An official announcement on this was posted on their social media handles by the producers. In a subsequent post, it has also been announced that actor Sushanth has also been signed on for this movie. Sushanth has earlier worked in Chi La Sow.