Nivetha Thomas' new avatar as a classical dancer for her next film Brochevarevarura released

In Com Staff March 31 2019, 4.22 pm March 31 2019, 4.22 pm

The young and talented Nivetha Thomas is one of the most sought after actors in the South Indian film industry, especially in Tollywood. The Kerala beauty started her career as a child actor who played supporting roles in films like Vijay's Kuruvi and Jilla and Sasikumar's Poraali. She was also praised for her performance in Kamal Haasan's Papanasam, in which she played his daughter. Later, Nivetha went on to make her debut as a female lead and her Telugu debut was indeed a biggie in the form of Gentleman that starred Natural Star Nani in the lead role. She entered the big league in style as she got the big opportunity to romance Telugu superstar Jr NTR in his film, Jai Lava Kusa, directed by KS Ravindra. The young lady was last seen in the action thriller 118 that had Ram Pothineni in the lead role.

Meanwhile, her character look poster from Brochevarevarura has been officially released on social media. This will be Nivetha's next outing in Tollywood which is directed by Vivek Athreya of Mental Madhilo fame. Nivetha plays the character of Mithra, an independent woman who wants to follow her passion and dreams and of course, enjoy this life. The poster features her in a classical dance avatar and from this it is evident that she would be playing a classical dancer. Through her tweet, Nivetha also added that Mithra is inside every single one out there and requested her followers to explore that side of life, which is filled with happiness, positivity and energy. Sree Vishnu plays the male lead in this film and it marks his second-time collaboration with director Vivek Athreya.

Young girls grow into strong women and their strength is beautiful. Passion,self respect,pain and the spirit of life makes them who they are. And This, is Mithra.#Mithra is in me, and a piece of her is in all of you too! Proud to portray her in this story #Brochevarevarura 😊 pic.twitter.com/vR5WsDbmHK — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) March 30, 2019

Bankrolled by Vijay Kumar Manyam for Manyam Productions, Brochevarevarura has music by Vivek Sagar and cinematography by Sai Sriram. The shooting will begin within the next few days.