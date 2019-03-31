image
Nivetha Thomas' new avatar as a classical dancer for her next film, Brochevarevarura 

Nivetha Thomas' new avatar as a classical dancer for her next film Brochevarevarura released

 This will be Nivetha Thomas' next outing in Tollywood which is directed by Vivek Athreya of Mental Madhilo fame. 

