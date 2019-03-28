Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara camp in Chennai for Love Action Drama

Siddarthsrinivas March 28 2019, 1.40 pm March 28 2019, 1.40 pm

Post the Kerala schedule of the film, Nivin Pauly, Nayanthara and the team of Love Action Drama have been busy with the next leg of shoot in Chennai. According to a source from the unit, the team are camping in the city for a three-week-long schedule where a lot of talkie portions will be canned. A source from the unit tells us, “We have completed a week’s shoot for the film, with two more weeks in the balance. Both Nivin and Nayanthara’s call sheets are tightly packed, as we plan to complete a majority of the pending shoot within this schedule itself.”

After a sorry show with Mikhael at the start of the year, Nivin is looking to hop onto the greener side with this relationship drama in which he plays a man suffering from an inferiority complex. Nayanthara, who has been busy in the Tamil industry for quite a while, makes her return to Mollywood in her first film since Puthiya Niyamam. The film is directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan, son of veteran actor-director Sreenivasan.

Love Action Drama had begun its shoot back in mid-2018, but some sudden changes to the crew forced the team to re-shoot some important portions. However, with things set right now, they plan to complete the pending works and get the end product ready for the Onam weekend of 2019.

Nayanthara, after completing the shoot for this film, will move on to the sets of Thalapathy 63, her upcoming film where she pairs up with Thalapathy Vijay. The actress has also been signed up for Superstar Rajinikanth’s next with AR Murugadoss, and will be joining the team by the end of April.