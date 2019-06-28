In Com Staff June 28 2019, 11.46 pm June 28 2019, 11.46 pm

It is known that Nivin Pauly is all set to be seen alongside Nayanthara in the upcoming Malayalam film Love Action Drama. Dhyan Sreenivasan has both directed and written the script for this flick. Just recently, the film’s shooting was wrapped up and it has already entered the post-production stage. Now, another interesting update has come forward regarding this project. TV actor Prajin has revealed in an interview, that he is set to be seen as a villain in this flick! Prajin is a very well-known TV actor and has also been seen in several side roles in earlier films. And now, as good news for his fans, he will be seen alongside Nivin and Nayanthara!

Prajin is known for the popular TV show Chinna Thambi. He started his career as a VJ and has predominantly worked in both Tamil and Malayalam films. He is famous for his appearances in Idhu Oru Kadhal Kadhai, Anjali, Kadhalikka Neramillai, Gokulathil Seethai, Kadamai Kanniyam Kattupaadu, and Penn. Prajin has also participated in the dance show Jodi Number One Season 3. He also hosted the dance show Dance Tamizha Dance: Little Masters. Said to be a spin-off of Dhyan’s father Sreenivasan’s 1989 film Vadakkunokkiyanthram, Love Action Drama has the musical score by Shaan Rahman. Reportedly, the makers are planning for an Onam release in 2019. Apart from Nivin and Nayanthara, Love Action Drama has Sreenivasan, Urvashi, Aju Varghese, Dhanya Balakrishnan, and director Antony Joseph, playing pivotal roles in it.

According to reports doing the rounds, Nivin Pauly will be playing the role of Dineshan in the movie, while Nayanthara will be seen playing a Palakkad Brahmin girl. Actor Aju Varghese is producing this film in association with Vishak Subramaniam, under the banner of Funtastic Films. It will be interesting to see how Nivin and Nayanthara work as a pair in this upcoming film. Let’s wait and see…