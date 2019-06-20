In Com Staff June 20 2019, 11.04 pm June 20 2019, 11.04 pm

Nivin Pauly is known for his super hit films which always spread strong messages. The actor was last seen in Mikhael, which released in January this year. Although it got mixed responses, his acting chops were incredibly applauded. Now, he has updated his fans about his next venture too! The actor took to Twitter, to share the first look of his next which has been titled Padavettu. Needless to say, the poster is extremely intriguing and from what it looks like, it will be a story based on villages and farms. Padavettu will be helmed by debutant Liju Krishna under Sunny Wayne’s production. Padavettu will mark Sunny’s debut as a film producer.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Nivin said that he is extremely pleased to announce his next project. Fans have been commenting relentlessly since he posted it and have been asking for more updates. Sunny Wayne made his screen debut with Dulquer Salmaan’s Second Show, in 2012. Sunny was last seen in a cameo role in the movie June, that released earlier this year. He is waiting for the release of Zam Zam and his maiden Tamil film Gypsy. The poster of Nivin's film looks very exciting and artistic. More details on this project are yet to be out and it will be interesting to see who he pairs up with for this film.