Nivin Pauly opens up on his magnum opus Kayamkulam Kochunni

Kayamkulam Kochunni is the big Malayalam release of the week. The film will have a grand opening on Thursday, October 11 with record number of screens and shows. It is said to be one of the costliest Malayalam films ever made and is directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

Priya Anand and the legendary Mohanlal are also a part of the film in which the highly popular Nivin Pauly plays the titular character. A couple of days ahead of the film's release, Nivin said in a statement, “This is going to be Rosshan Andrrews’ version of Kayamkulam Kochunni. The film is based on the folklore and books about this highway man, which we have read across the decades. An ordinary man transforms into a 'Robin Hood' kind of figure for the sake of the people in his village. It will be a fictional film with ingredients of love, action, friendship, social and betrayal.”

Nivin Pauly also talked about the extensive pre-production phase of the film as it is set in a bygone era. “It was a herculean effort from Rosshan Andrrews sir and producer Gokulam Gopalan sir; they shared a mutual understanding. Else, it wouldn't have been possible to bring such a story to the celluloid. We had to collect certain photographs of Kayamkulam and do a complete research on how the market places, the Kochunni Veedu (house), the Kallari training setup, the prison and the villages would look. After an extensive research phase, miniatures of every set were created. Writers Bobby and Sanjay put their heart and soul into the film's research, detailing and presentation.”

On sharing the screen space with the great Lalettan (Mohanlal), Nivin says, “It wasn’t just a dream come true moment, but also an enlightening experience as I could observe his discipline, his congenial nature, his inimitable nuances and gestures. The role of Ithikara Pakki that Mohanlal sir plays is a larger-than-life character. It is something that the audiences must come to theatres and relish.”