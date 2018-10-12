Nivin Pauly’s birthday isn’t just about the release of Kayamkulam Kochunni

As the talented Nivin Pauly turns 34 today, he enjoys the release of his big-budget period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni, that hit the screens all over the world. It is one of the very few Malayalam films to get a simultaneous worldwide release, contrary to other films from the industry which are delayed by a week or two in terms of the UAE and GCC listings.

The actor is thrilled with the opening of the film to glowing reviews from the critics and has been quite active on his Twitter page sharing the good word. But Nivin’s birthday isn’t just about the release of Kayamkulam Kochunni, as the teaser of his next film, Mikhael has arrived as well.

Actor Mammootty unveiled the teaser of the Haneef Adeni directorial this morning. The film is said to be a stylish action thriller as the teaser features Nivin in an urban makeover with a thundering score.

Haneef Adeni made his directorial debut last year with Mammootty’s The Great Father. He also wrote the star’s last release, Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which went on to become one of the biggest grossers in the Malayalam film industry. Folks are now looking forward to what he has in store next and if reports are to be believed - a sublime action thriller is on the way!