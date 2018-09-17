No audio launch event for Aravinda Sametha: Is Tarak yet to recover from his woes?

The Telugu and the Tamil industries consider the audio launch of a film as a special practice for promotional boost, however small or big the product may be. Particularly, the Telugu industry focusses on having a big name to grace the function where the songs are usually performed apart from the long speeches and interactions. However, for a film as big as Jr. NTR’s Aravinda Sametha, the makers have dropped the idea of the audio launch.

This is mainly because Jr. NTR (Tarak, as he is fondly called) does not want any big function right now as he coming to terms with a huge personal loss. The actor lost his father, actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna, in a fatal car crash during the early hours of August 29.

However, Jr. NTR is recovering and completing the shoot of the film as it gears up for its worldwide release on the October 10. The team will hold a grand pre-release event closer to the release date, which will be attended by the entire cast and crew including director Trivikram and actress Pooja Hegde.