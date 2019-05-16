  3. Regional
Sivakarthikeyan-Nayanthara-in-Mr.-Local-Movie-Photos-21

Regional

No early morning opening shows for Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local

Sivakarthikeyan recent films like Remo and Velaikkaran had these 5 am shows which went housefull.

back
Mr Local​nayantharaRemoSivakarthikeyanVelaikkaran
nextVignesh Shivn enjoys Cannes but pines for missing Nayanthara!

within