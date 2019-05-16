No early morning opening shows for Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local

Lmk May 16 2019, 2.37 pm May 16 2019, 2.37 pm

Of late, 4 am/5 am early morning shows for new films have become quite a regular phenomenon in theatres across Tamil Nadu. This not only happens for films of the Top 3 stars - Rajinikanth, Ajith, and Vijay, but also for non-star films like 90ml, LKG and the recent Hollywood blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. 90ml and LKG carried good hype pre-release and their early morning shows drew full houses too. A few star-oriented films like Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven and Dev also had these early morning shows but the result wasn’t along expected lines. Early morning reviews weren’t favourable for these films and they quickly sank without a trace at the box office.

For Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming Mr Local, set for release this Friday, the makers have decided against having these early morning shows and instead will be going ahead with shows only after 8 am. It’s a normal working day and theatres within Chennai city limits will be screening only the 4 regular shows. Some main theatres in the Chengalpet territory will be having 5 shows as against the 6 (had there been these early morning shows).

Siva’s recent films like Remo and Velaikkaran had these 5 am shows which went housefull. His Seemaraja had last minute release issues and the 5 am shows, unfortunately, didn’t happen; they were slotted in many theatres and also pre-booked full. For Mr Local, the lack of early morning shows may prove to be a dampener for ardent Siva fans across the state.

Meanwhile, Mr Local’s advance bookings for the opening day look good in the leading multiplexes across Chennai city.