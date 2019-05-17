No great plans for NTR’s birthday this year, wondering why? Read on...

Siddarthsrinivas May 17 2019, 4.06 pm May 17 2019, 4.06 pm

Every single year, ‘Young Tiger’ Jr NTR makes it a point to make his birthdays special by celebrating it with his friends from the industry and his family. NTR’s birthdays are always a major talking point on social media, as the actor never misses out on calling any important celebrities from the industry. NTR also makes time to meet his fans, who always come forward in huge numbers around his house at the stroke of midnight. However, this year, there will be no such celebrations as NTR has decided to steer clear in full.

As NTR’s father Nandamuri Harikrishna passed away less than a year ago, the actor has decided not to celebrate his birthday as the mourning period is still on. NTR has also stopped attending any sort of events or success functions and is solely concentrating on his work which includes Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR which is currently in the works.

The actor is currently recovering from a wrist injury which he had suffered during the shoot of the film in Pune. After about two weeks of rest, the team is all set to resume the shoot in Hyderabad from the 21of May. According to close sources, “The next leg of the shoot was supposed to continue in Pune itself, but the team has made some changes to the agenda due to the unforeseen injuries that came on.” We will have to wait and see whether Alia Bhatt will be joining the team in this schedule, or will have some more time before her entry into the sets of this much-awaited biggie.