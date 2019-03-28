No halt for Nayanthara as she continues balancing two films despite all the drama!

Siddarthsrinivas March 28 2019, 8.58 pm March 28 2019, 8.58 pm

Lady Superstar Nayanthara has been all over the news for the past three days, with those cheap and misogynistic comments from Radha Ravi being thrashed down with her strong and level-headed statement. Nayanthara has received tons of support from many other bigwigs in the industry such as Samantha, Rana Daggubati and Vishal. And despite all the controversies and the drama around her, the actress has been busy shooting for two of her upcoming films in Thalapathy 63 and Love Action Drama.

As the shoot for both the films are taking place in Chennai, Nayanthara has drafted her call sheet with enough space for them both. The actress will be seen playing Thalapathy Vijay’s ex-girlfriend in the upcoming sports drama directed by Atlee, and will have a very unique role in Love Action Drama, a film where her character crosses roads with a man suffering from an inferiority complex.

Apart from her busy daily schedule, Nayanthara is also eagerly looking forward to the audience’s response for her upcoming film Airaa, which hits the screens worldwide on Thursday. Nayanthara essays dual roles for the first time in her career in this film, which is directed by Sarjun of Echarikkai fame. Interestingly, close to 40 minutes of the film have been shot in black and white completely, bringing in a dated feel organically. Airaa will take on Super Deluxe at the box office – an anthological thriller which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha and Ramya Krishnan. There’s no stopping the Lady Superstar, truly!