Soheib Ahsan June 21 2019, 4.51 pm June 21 2019, 4.51 pm

Kajal Aggarwal has been enjoying a fun vacation in Dubai with her sister and nephew. Being in the right location at the right time, she celebrated her birthday there too. If you think she had a wild party then you're in for a surprise. She revealed on her Instagram account through a video that she spent her birthday in a petting zoo. In the videos, she can be seen feeding a giraffe, an alligator and even a cute little baby bear. In another clip, she is running back and forth playing with two enthusiastic lions.

The crew members of the zoo were not short of eagerness to have her over. The owner of the zoo, Mohammed Saif Belhasa thanked Kajal Aggarwal for visiting them on his Instagram account. They even had a cake made to celebrate her birthday.

Check out his post below:

Kajal Aggarwal's videos are a feast for the eyes also because the animals are so absolutely adorable and are enjoying the actor's company. In the caption, she thanked the zoo authorities for the experience while also congratulating them for taking good care of the animals and giving them a hygienic and comfortable home. She also encouraged the trainer to keep up the good work. In the caption, she also expressed how she got over her fear of animals through this visit. Talk about exploring new activities on your birthday, you go girl! We should take a note from her book and try to move out of our boundaries as well.