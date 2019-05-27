No takers for NGK, producer forced to go for an own release!

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 5.19 pm May 27 2019, 5.19 pm

After Kanchana 3 which went on to become a big blockbuster, the summer has been pretty dry in Tamil cinema without a proper biggie that could make the season memorable for the industry. However, Suriya’s fans are holding their hope on this week’s release in NGK to be the star performer at the box office. But looking at it business-wise, the prospects are quite poor as the producers have failed to find even a single distributor for the film in Tamil Nadu.

Trade sources have stated that the producers are quoting a high price for the film, which is not in line with the way in which Suriya’s recent films have collected at the box office. This is the main reason for the distributors backing out of the deals pitched to them, which in turn has forced the makers of the film to go in for a release on their own. It is quite baffling to see how the positive buzz that the film carries on the social media hasn’t quite converted itself into a safe business bracket.

It will be definitely interesting to see how NGK performs at the box office, especially on the first weekend which is crucial to the film. With a lot of releases lining up in June including Vijay Antony ’s 'Kolaigaran', which arrives on the 5th June, NGK has to take a head-start at the ticket windows without which it may not be able to strike it big.

Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film is a political thriller where a common man decides to step into politics and change the fate of the state. NGK will features two female leads in Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi and has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film will also release in Telugu with the same title.