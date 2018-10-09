Not just Deepika Padukone, Parvathy is set to play an acid attack survivor too!

Deepika Padukone has just confirmed that she would playing the role of real-life acid attack survivor and campaigner Laxmi Agarwal, in a new film that is to be directed by Meghna Gulzar. But now, we hear that Deepika is not the only one to pick such a film. Parvathy, known for her standout performances in Maryan, Charlie, Take Off and Ennu Ninte Moideen, has signed a new film where she will essay the role of an acid attack survivor.

However, this film will not be a depiction of a real-life incident but based on tons of research performed by the team on acid attack victims and their way out to lead a strong and streamlined life. The film has been written by award winning scriptwriters Bobby and Sanjay, and will be directed by a debutant Manu Ashokan.

While Parvathy will be the central character, the film will also have famous names such as Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Anarkali Marikar, Renji Panicker, Prathap Pothen and Prem Prakash.

The yet-to-be-titled project goes live on the 10of November, and will be shot across Kochi, Agra and Mumbai. A special team from Bangalore have come down to work on Parvathy’s look and makeup for the character.