image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Not just Deepika Padukone, Parvathy is set to play an acid attack survivor too!

Regional

Not just Deepika Padukone, Parvathy is set to play an acid attack survivor too!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 09 2018, 2.31 pm
back
Deepika PadukoneEntertainmentMollywoodParvathyregional
nextExclusive: 96 brings cheers to viewers and traders
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh Exclusive: All work no play post his wedding with Deepika Padukone

Exclusive: Koffee with Karan 6 to see bros Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter spill the beans

Elle Beauty Awards 2018: Deepika Padukone tops the red carpet look