July 11 2019

Director Anand Shankar, who had earlier won some brownie points from his fiancee for sharing a sweet post on his engagement, got married to his long-time girlfriend Divyanka Jeevanantham. Grandson of theatre artist Komal Swaminathan and an avid fan of all movies of the action thriller genre, Anand Shankar, has given us movies like Arima Nambi, Iru Mugan, and NOTA. The young director had, in November last year, climbed over the self-built wall around his personal life to give us a few pictures, after Divyanka said yes to his proposal.

"My first ever post about my private life. Usually, I am too closed.. too private and shy. Although at this moment, I really felt like sharing my happiness with all. Need all your blessings. Always,” Anand Shankar had tweeted exactly a month after the release of NOTA. The Tweet also had some pictures of the couple, that they had taken in Dubai. The wedding date had been announced later and most of the director's friends from the industry were expected to be in attendance.