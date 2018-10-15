NOTA failure: Will Vijay Deverakonda ever do a Tamil film again?

After his terrific hits in Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda took a risk at the early stages of his career by opting to do a straight Tamil film with a well-known director and production house in Kollywood. Though it might have seemed like a brave move at first, it didn’t pay off as the film flunked at the box office. Despite external factors such as a crowded release window affecting it, retrospections proved that the half-baked content and the lack of excitement in the film were the reasons.

As the Tamil fans of the star were left disappointed, the chances of Deverakonda doing another Tamil film were looming. Though the actor has already heard two other bilingual scripts, it was doubtful whether he would greenlight his way to that point. However, to everybody’s surprise, Kollywood insiders have revealed that Vijay Deverakonda is getting ready for his next Tamil film that will be bankrolled by a producer who is known for his strong content-oriented films in Kollywood.

The actor is now shooting for Dear Comrade, in which he pairs up with his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna once again. He has also signed up Kraanthi Madhav’s next film, which will feature three heroines including Aishwarya Rajesh and Raashi Khanna.​