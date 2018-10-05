NOTA impresses Tamil audiences but fails Telugu fans!

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer NOTA opened on Thursday morning all over India. The film had premiere shows in the USA on Wednesday and came out with an impressive gross of $189K. This is the 3rd best opening in the USA for the star after his recent blockbuster Geetha Govindham and his breakthrough hit Arjun Reddy last year.

NOTA’s opening has been good in both Tamil and Telugu, with the reviews and audience reports being better in Tamil. Since the film is helmed by a Tamil director Anand Shankar, has predominantly Tamil actors and its content strongly resonates with the political climate in Tamil Nadu, the audiences in Tamil Nadu have given an encouraging welcome to the film. Vijay did theater rounds in Chennai on Thursday and received a rousing welcome from the audience. Given the immense competition from other good films, we have to see if NOTA can sustain this opening momentum and keep going.

Meanwhile, Telugu viewers have opined that the Telugu version is just a dubbed version of the Tamil film. The political scenario portrayed in the film is quite alien to audiences in AP and TS. Due to Vijay's star power, it will have a healthy opening weekend obviously. Beyond that, it looks bleak for the film, with NTR's Aravinda Sametha set for a mammoth release on October 11th.