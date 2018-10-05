NOTA: Special show in Chennai leaves Vijay Deverakonda dumbfounded!

5 am shows on the day of release in Chennai are slowly becoming a norm with the screening of the films of top Tamil actors starting at dawn itself. Though a lot of Kollywood actors have got that slot recently, it was great to see Vijay Deverakonda too having the honor. The actor made his Tamil debut on Friday with NOTA, a political drama directed by Anand Shankar.

Vijay attended the 5 am show of the film at Rohini Cinemas, which was flocked by close to 1000 fans who turned up to catch the actor speak Tamil in his first film in the industry. “It was lovely going to Rohini in the morning to see a full house of complete Tamil audience watching the film and cheering for the dialogues and moments. It was truly a fantastic experience,” Vijay said.

The actor also jokingly called the Chennai crowd mental, saying that it’s insane to wake up at 5’o’clock to watch a film.

All this love for Deverakonda has come from the success of his earlier films in the state. His last outing Geetha Govindam was a blockbuster in Tamil Nadu even without having a dubbed version. The film brought in a share of more than 2.5 crores for the distributors – Sakthi Film Factory.