NOTA Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda’s brat-to-leader transformation and some great dialogues

The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda’s Tamil debut NOTA was unveiled last evening by actor Suriya on his Twitter page. Packed with some really smartly penned dialogues and Vijay Deverakonda’s interesting transformation from a party animal to a responsible leader, this one looks like a sureshot from Arima Nambi and Iru Mugan director Anand Shankar.

Down below, we try to decode five dialogues from the trailer that may mean more than what they seem.

“Sir, enakku idhellam idea’um illa experience’um illa” – This happens to be Vijay Deverakonda’s first Tamil dialogue in the trailer, and could also be connected with how this is his first film in Kollywood. The actor enters a new industry, and that’s exactly what the dialogue means – I don’t have an idea nor experience here.

“Naanum oru kaalathula unnavida overa nakkal adichavan dhaan” – Sathyaraj comes up with this dialogue, and it’s a straight plug to the hilarious wisecracks and ripostes he is known for in his own career.

“Idhu mudhalamaichar padhavi ah illa musical chair ah?” – Mehreen Pirzada’s line takes a dig at the current political situation in Tamil Nadu. Enough said already.

“Ippo nadu raathiri la arikka kudukardhu dhan fashion aa pochu la?” – Announcements at sleep time? Well, there have been some first look posters and teasers launched during the late night in Kollywood.

“Well done you ****ing politicians” – says Deverakonda looking at the camera. Is any politician watching this?

The exciting trailer ends with a very unique verse from composer Sam CS, who maintains a strong theme throughout to up the ante. In entirety, the trailer of NOTA promises a smashing ride. We are waiting!

Watch the trailer here: