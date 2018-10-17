NTR biopic: Vidya Balan drops first look and she fits the bill

Vidya Balan was last seen on the big screen in 2017 release Tumhari Sulu. The movie was a hit at the box office and the actress won a lot of awards for her performance in the film. Her fans are now eagerly waiting to see her showing off her acting prowess again. While we await her next Bollywood film, Vidya is all charged up for her debut in Telugu films with NTR biopic. She will be seen portraying the role of NTR’s first wife Basavatarakam.

Recently, Vidya shared a picture of herself on her Insta story giving us a glimpse of her look from the movie. She looks like a perfect South Indian draped in a saree with gajra in her hair and a bindi. Vidya had played a South Indian character in the film The Dirty Picture in which she had portrayed the role of Silk Smitha. It will be interesting to see Vidya in the movie as Basavatarakam opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna who portrays the role of NTR in the biopic.

The NTR biopic will be released in two parts. The first part titled as NTR Kathanayakudu will hit the screens on January 9, 2019 and the sequel titled as NTR MahaNayakuduon will release on January 25, 2019. We hope Vidya’s Telugu debut turns a hit!