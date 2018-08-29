NTR Biopic: Vidya Balan films key portions of the film in NTR's house

Actress Vidya Balan, who has cemented her position as one of the most versatile actors, will be making her debut in the Telugu film industry this year. The highly acclaimed actress will be seen in Krish Jagarlamundi’s NTR, the biopic on the former CM of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao. As per the latest reports, Vidya, who essays the role of NTR’s wife Basavatarakam, recently filmed key portions of the biopic in NTR’s former house.

Reports say that the makers were keen on shooting in NTR’s house, the one in which he used to reside in, in the 80s. A source from the production revealed to Mid-Day, "The shoot was conducted under complete secrecy. The crew was barred from carrying their mobile phones inside the house."

Further detailing NTR’s residence, Vishnu Induri, one of the producers, said, "When NTR shifted to Hyderabad to get into politics, he lived at this address. He resided here for 12 years before moving to Banjara Hills in the '90s. The house was subsequently sold off."

Vidya reportedly is leaving no stone unturned to prepare herself for the film. The Dirty Picture star met NTR’s family in July to gain insights into her muse. She also took special music lessons because NTR’s wife was a trained harmonium player.