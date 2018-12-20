NTR biopic: Vidya Balan's first look is a complete treat to the eyes!

After being away from the celluloid for a while, actor Vidya Balan is now all set to rule the southern screens. The stunning lady is soon to be seen in the NTR biopic, which has been high on the anticipation level since the time it was announced. After much wait, the first look of Vidya in the film was out on Thursday and the actor looks breathtakingly beautiful! Actor Balakrishna, who plays the role of NTR, can also be seen in the poster.

The poster features the actors in a vintage look, where Vidya, decked up in a traditional south silk sari and is playing the harmonium. Balakrishna, who is seen beside her, can’t seem to take his eyes off her. The greatly romantic still from the film has now made it difficult to wait for the film any longer. Vidya essays the character of Basava Tarakam in the film, who was NTR’s first wife and a mother to eight sons and four daughters.

The film is expected to release in two parts. The first being Kathanayakudu, which will see the rise of NTR as an actor and the second is Mahanayakudu, in which the viewers will witness NTR’s political rise. While the first part is slated to hit the screens on January 9, 2019, the second will be out on January 24 in the same year. It will also feature Rana Daggubati as the current chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is NTR’s son-in-law.