NTR Kathanayakudu opens to good reports

The much expected first chapter in the two-part NTR biopic, NTR Kathanayakudu had its grand release on Wednesday, January 9th in India after premiering in the USA on Tuesday. The reviews for the film are pretty good and everyone is calling it a satisfying biopic on the legendary NTR. Balakrishna is getting unanimous praise for his performance in the titular role while Vidya Balan is also getting rave reviews for enacting NTR’s wife in her Telugu debut. One particular scene with NTR making an entrance as Lord Krishna is being singled out for much praise.

The film’s length, slow pace and lack of a strong emotional connect are being cited as the drawbacks. Ultimately, it looks like director Krish has pulled off a good film, and the wait is now on for the second part NTR Mahanayakudu next month. Superstar Mahesh Babu has apparently taken a huge liking to the film. He couldn’t stop raving about the film, in a series of tweets. He also expressed his eagerness to see the second part soon.

Surreal & large... @DirKrish has painted the canvas with an out of the world experience👍 Balakrishna garu has gone into the skin of #NTR garu's character and LIVED EVERY BIT OF IT🙏 All the characters penned & portrayed are 100% true to life. Brilliant👌 pic.twitter.com/57NvTgu1jM — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 9, 2019

#NTRKathanayakudu is undoubtedly the best tribute one could have ever given to the LEGEND of Telugu cinema, NT Rama Rao garu🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 9, 2019

If there's going to be anything better than #NTRKathanayakudu, it's going to be #NTRMahanayakudu. Looking forward already. Congratulations to the entire team👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 9, 2019

NTR Kathanayakudu has reportedly grossed 476K$ from its US premieres. In the US, the competition will be huge from January 9th onwards with the arrival of Petta and Viswasam, and then Vinaya Vidheya Rama and F2 to follow. The film will also have to deal with heavy competition in the domestic front from these films.